Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Comes with 808 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 26% higher pixel density (412 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (692 against 504 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (417K versus 365K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1344:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Nova 5T
504 nits
iPhone XR +37%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Nova 5T +7%
84.2%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T
678
iPhone XR +62%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T +11%
2468
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 5T
365233
iPhone XR +14%
417232

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 13 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 5T
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 5T
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 5T
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nova 5T
n/a
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Nova 5T
n/a
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
80.2 dB
iPhone XR +8%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2018
Release date November 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 5T.

