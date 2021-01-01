Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Comes with 1092 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 2658 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 342K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (658 against 504 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 412 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 36.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1344:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nova 5T
504 nits
iPhone XS +31%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 5T +2%
84.2%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T
678
iPhone XS +63%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T
2472
iPhone XS +14%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 5T
330168
iPhone XS +16%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 5T +17%
399353
iPhone XS
342040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 13 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 5T
n/a
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 5T
n/a
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 5T
n/a
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
81.1 dB
iPhone XS +8%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2018
Release date November 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (66.7%)
4 (33.3%)
Total votes: 12

