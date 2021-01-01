Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (365K versus 191K)
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Dragontrail
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 75%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1344:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nova 5T
504 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nova 5T +12%
84.2%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 615
GPU clock 750 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T +90%
678
Pixel 3a
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T +79%
2468
Pixel 3a
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 5T +91%
365233
Pixel 3a
191286
AnTuTu 8 Rating (108th and 239th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
80.2 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 May 2019
Release date November 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

