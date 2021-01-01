Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.