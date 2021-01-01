Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 5T vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 379K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (854 against 506 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1344:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nova 5T
506 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +69%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 5T
84.2%
Pixel 5a 5G +1%
85%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T +6%
685
Pixel 5a 5G
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T +29%
2505
Pixel 5a 5G
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 5T +25%
472533
Pixel 5a 5G
379048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM EMUI 10.1 Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 5T
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 5T
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 5T
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
81.1 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 August 2021
Release date November 2019 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

