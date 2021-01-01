Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 208K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (506 against 430 nits)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 685 and 301 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 412 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1344:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nova 5T +18%
506 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 5T
84.2%
Honor 50 Lite +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 610
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T +128%
685
Honor 50 Lite
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T +104%
2505
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 5T +127%
472533
Honor 50 Lite
208522
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
81.1 dB
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 October 2021
Release date November 2019 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 5T. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.

