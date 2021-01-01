Huawei Nova 5T vs Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 208K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (506 against 430 nits)
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 685 and 301 points
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|412 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|89.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1344:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T +128%
685
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T +104%
2505
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 5T +127%
472533
208522
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 4624
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2021
|Release date
|November 2019
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 5T. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.
