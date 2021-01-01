Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 5T vs Honor 9 Lite

Хуавей Нова 5Т
Huawei Nova 5T
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.08% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (611 against 504 nits)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 412 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1344:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Nova 5T
504 nits
Honor 9 Lite +21%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nova 5T +11%
84.2%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 5T
365233
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
80.2 dB
Honor 9 Lite +6%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 December 2017
Release date November 2019 February 2018
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
3. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
4. Huawei Nova 5T vs Honor 20 Pro
5. Huawei Nova 5T vs P40 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A10
8. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
9. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
10. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs P Smart (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish