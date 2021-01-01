Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.