Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs Honor X8 (2022) – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 5T vs Honor X8 (2022)

Хуавей Нова 5Т
VS
Хуавей Хонор X8
Huawei Nova 5T
Huawei Honor X8 (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 269K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (506 against 465 nits)
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 367 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
Honor X8 (2022)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 412 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1344:1 622:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 5T +9%
506 nits
Honor X8 (2022)
465 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 5T
84.2%
Honor X8 (2022) +6%
89.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Honor X8 (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 610
GPU clock 750 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T +87%
688
Honor X8 (2022)
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T +69%
2496
Honor X8 (2022)
1474
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 5T +80%
484773
Honor X8 (2022)
269329
CPU 140431 80229
GPU 146938 50294
Memory 87272 67968
UX 111425 71303
Total score 484773 269329
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 5T +457%
2477
Honor X8 (2022)
445
Stability 48% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2477 445
PCMark 3.0 score 8661 7583
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 12 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 13 GB 30.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:25 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
81.1 dB
Honor X8 (2022) +12%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2022
Release date November 2019 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 5T. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X8 (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 5T vs Apple iPhone 13
2. Huawei Nova 5T vs Honor 20
3. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi 12 Lite
4. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy A32
5. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 50 Lite
6. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
7. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
8. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish