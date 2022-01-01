Huawei Nova 5T vs Honor X8 (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
- 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 269K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (506 against 465 nits)
- 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 367 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|412 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|89.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|97.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|1344:1
|622:1
Design and build
|Height
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T +87%
688
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T +69%
2496
1474
|CPU
|140431
|80229
|GPU
|146938
|50294
|Memory
|87272
|67968
|UX
|111425
|71303
|Total score
|484773
|269329
|Stability
|48%
|99%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|2477
|445
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8661
|7583
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|13 GB
|30.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 4624
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2022
|Release date
|November 2019
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 5T. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X8 (2022).
