Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs Mate 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 5T vs Mate 10

Хуавей Нова 5Т
VS
Хуавей Мейт 10
Huawei Nova 5T
Huawei Mate 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 231K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (625 against 504 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 21% higher pixel density (498 vs 412 PPI)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
Mate 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 412 ppi 498 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.22%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms 37.2 ms
Contrast 1344:1 2514:1
Max. Brightness
Nova 5T
504 nits
Mate 10 +24%
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 5T +2%
84.2%
Mate 10
82.22%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Mate 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T
678
Mate 10
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T
2472
Mate 10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 5T +57%
330168
Mate 10
210455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 5T +73%
399353
Mate 10
231148
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (137th and 297th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB 12.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 5T
n/a
Mate 10
12:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 5T
n/a
Mate 10
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 5T
n/a
Mate 10
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
81.1 dB
Mate 10 +3%
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 October 2017
Release date November 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 555 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Nova 5T or Mi 9T
2. Nova 5T or Mi 9 Lite
3. Nova 5T or Redmi Note 9S
4. Nova 5T or Honor 20 Pro
5. Nova 5T or P40 Lite
6. Mate 10 or P30 Lite
7. Mate 10 or Huawei P30
8. Mate 10 or Huawei P20
9. Mate 10 or Mate 20 Lite
10. Mate 10 or Mate 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish