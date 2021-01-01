Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 5T vs Mate 40 Pro

Хуавей Нова 5Т
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40 Про
Huawei Nova 5T
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 403K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (797 against 502 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 94.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.5%
PWM Not detected 367 Hz
Response time 36.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1344:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nova 5T
502 nits
Mate 40 Pro +59%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 5T
84.2%
Mate 40 Pro +12%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T
681
Mate 40 Pro +35%
917
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T
2502
Mate 40 Pro +30%
3254
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 5T
334505
Mate 40 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 5T
403517
Mate 40 Pro +70%
685887
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 11
OS size 13 GB 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 5T
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 5T
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 5T
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
81.1 dB
Mate 40 Pro +8%
87.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 October 2020
Release date November 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
3. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
4. Huawei Nova 5T vs Honor 20 Pro
5. Huawei Nova 5T vs P40 Lite
6. Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12
7. Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs P40 Pro
8. Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
9. Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Mate 30 Pro
10. Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs P40 Pro Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish