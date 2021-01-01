Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.