Huawei Nova 5T vs Mate 40 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
- Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 403K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (797 against 502 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.76 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|412 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|94.1%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|97.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|367 Hz
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|1344:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3130 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G78 MP24
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
681
Mate 40 Pro +35%
917
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2502
Mate 40 Pro +30%
3254
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
334505
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
403517
Mate 40 Pro +70%
685887
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|13 GB
|18.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
23:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 4624
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
136
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
