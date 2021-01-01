Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs Huawei Nova – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 5T vs Huawei Nova

Хуавей Нова 5Т
VS
Хуавей Нова
Huawei Nova 5T
Huawei Nova

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Nova, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Has a 1.26 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3020 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 13.34% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (504 against 385 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
Huawei Nova

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 412 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 70.86%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected 2500 Hz
Response time 36.4 ms 51.4 ms
Contrast 1344:1 1120:1
Max. Brightness
Nova 5T +31%
504 nits
Huawei Nova
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 141.2 mm (5.56 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Purple White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 5T +19%
84.2%
Huawei Nova
70.86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Nova in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 506
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T
2472
Huawei Nova
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 5T +405%
330168
Huawei Nova
65421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 5T
399353
Huawei Nova
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 4.1
OS size 13 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 5T
n/a
Huawei Nova
11:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 5T
n/a
Huawei Nova
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 5T
n/a
Huawei Nova
28:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.25 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
81.1 dB
Huawei Nova +9%
88.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2016
Release date November 2019 November 2016
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.94 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

