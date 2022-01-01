Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.