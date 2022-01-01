Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5T vs Nova 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 5T vs Nova 10 Pro

Huawei Nova 5T
Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (778 against 506 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5T
vs
Nova 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 412 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 91.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1344:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 5T
506 nits
Nova 10 Pro +54%
778 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 5T
84.2%
Nova 10 Pro +8%
91.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Nova 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 750 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T
688
Nova 10 Pro +13%
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T
2496
Nova 10 Pro +12%
2789
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 5T
484773
Nova 10 Pro +9%
526148
CPU 140431 -
GPU 146938 -
Memory 87272 -
UX 111425 -
Total score 484773 526148
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 5T
2477
Nova 10 Pro
n/a
Stability 48% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2477 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8661 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android
ROM EMUI 12 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:37 hr
Watching video - 12:24 hr
Gaming - 05:22 hr
Standby - 96 hr
General battery life
Nova 5T
n/a
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 5T
81.1 dB
Nova 10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 July 2022
Release date November 2019 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

