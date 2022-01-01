Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.