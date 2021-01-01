Huawei Nova 5T vs 5i Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5T (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on August 25, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 5i Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (365K versus 305K)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (504 against 450 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 678 and 592 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5i Pro
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|412 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.2%
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1344:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5T +15%
678
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5T +28%
2468
1927
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 5T +20%
365233
305044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|113°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 4624
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|July 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 312 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 5T. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 5i Pro.
