Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Nova 5z (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on November 19, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.