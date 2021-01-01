Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Nova 6 SE (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on December 5, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.