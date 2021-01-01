Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 6 vs Honor View 30 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 6 vs Honor View 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 6 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on December 5, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 6
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 390K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 6
vs
Honor View 30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.9%
Max. Brightness
Nova 6
494 nits
Honor View 30
494 nits

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Nova 6
84.7%
Honor View 30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 6 and Huawei Honor View 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 6
750
Honor View 30 +4%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 6
2902
Honor View 30 +4%
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 6
390348
Honor View 30 +17%
454812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (93rd and 67th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 105° 109°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 November 2019
Release date February 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.768 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

Both phones have similar specs and test results. Despite this fact, we would choose the Huawei Nova 6, as it has better expert reviews.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

