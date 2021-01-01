Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 6 vs Mate 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 6 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on December 5, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 6
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (481K versus 390K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (543 against 494 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nova 6
65
Mate 30
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Nova 6
80
Mate 30
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 6
83
Mate 30
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nova 6
81
Mate 30
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nova 6
84
Mate 30
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 6
76
Mate 30
80

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 6
vs
Mate 30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 87.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nova 6
494 nits
Mate 30 +10%
543 nits

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Nova 6
84.7%
Mate 30 +4%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 6 and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 6
750
Mate 30 +1%
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 6
2902
Mate 30 +4%
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 6
390348
Mate 30 +23%
481144
AnTuTu Android Ranking (93rd and 52nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 105° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date February 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 712 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 30. It has a better display, performance, battery life, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

