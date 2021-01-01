Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7 Pro vs Honor View 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 7 Pro vs Honor View 20

Хуавей Нова 7 Про
Huawei Nova 7 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор Вью 20
Huawei Honor View 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 7 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 969 and 684 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7 Pro
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 392 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.6% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Nova 7 Pro
450 nits
Honor View 20 +6%
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nova 7 Pro +5%
89.6%
Honor View 20
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7 Pro and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7 Pro +42%
969
Honor View 20
684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7 Pro +6%
2550
Honor View 20
2415
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7 Pro +3%
388373
Honor View 20
377088
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (95th and 104th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 + HMS Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Honor View 20
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Honor View 20
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Honor View 20
30:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX520 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 December 2018
Release date June 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 456 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) - 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 7 Pro and P30 Pro
2. Huawei Nova 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71
3. Huawei Nova 7 Pro and Honor 30 Pro
4. Huawei Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7i
5. Huawei Honor View 20 and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
6. Huawei Honor View 20 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Huawei Honor View 20 and Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Huawei Honor View 20 and P30 Pro
9. Huawei Honor View 20 and 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish