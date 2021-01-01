Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7 Pro vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 7 Pro vs Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Nova 7 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 7 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 688 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 37% higher pixel density (538 vs 392 PPI)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (664 against 456 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7 Pro
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.14%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nova 7 Pro
456 nits
Mate 20 Pro +46%
664 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 7 Pro +2%
89.6%
Mate 20 Pro
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7 Pro +43%
987
Mate 20 Pro
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7 Pro +5%
2611
Mate 20 Pro
2489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7 Pro +3%
395626
Mate 20 Pro
385050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (109th and 110th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 + HMS EMUI 10.1
OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX520 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
78.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2018
Release date June 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 456 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7 Pro. But if the display, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

