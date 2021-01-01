Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7 SE vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 7 SE vs Honor 20 Pro

Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Huawei Nova 7 SE
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Nova 7 SE (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 699 and 636 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7 SE
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.8% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Max. Brightness
Nova 7 SE
450 nits
Honor 20 Pro +7%
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Nova 7 SE
83.8%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7 SE and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7 SE
636
Honor 20 Pro +10%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7 SE
2421
Honor 20 Pro +4%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7 SE
376752
Honor 20 Pro +6%
399245

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 May 2019
Release date April 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Nova 7 SE. It has a better display and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 7 SE and Huawei P30 Lite
2. Huawei Nova 7 SE and Huawei P30 Pro
3. Huawei Nova 7 SE and Huawei Nova 5T
4. Huawei Nova 7 SE and Huawei Nova 7i
5. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Apple iPhone XR
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Huawei Honor 20
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Huawei Nova 5T
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish