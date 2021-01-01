Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7 SE vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Nova 7 SE (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 169K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7 SE
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 405 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.8% 84.2%
Max. Brightness
Nova 7 SE
450 nits
Honor 20S +10%
494 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nova 7 SE
83.8%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7 SE and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7 SE +92%
636
Honor 20S
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7 SE +73%
2421
Honor 20S
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7 SE +122%
376752
Honor 20S
169672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (105th and 295th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 40 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 SE is definitely a better buy.

