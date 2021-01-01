Huawei Nova 7 SE vs Honor View 30 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Nova 7 SE (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Optical image stabilization
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 376K)
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (543 against 450 nits)
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 778 and 636 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.8%
|84.9%
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 820
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP6
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~579 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
636
Honor View 30 Pro +22%
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2421
Honor View 30 Pro +24%
3008
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
376752
Honor View 30 Pro +28%
480405
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (105th and 53rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|Magic UI 3
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|0:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|109°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|November 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 462 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.162 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.47 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7 SE.
