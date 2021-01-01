Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7 SE vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 7 SE vs Honor X10

Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Huawei Nova 7 SE
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10
Huawei Honor X10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Nova 7 SE (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7 SE
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.8% 84.7%
Max. Brightness
Nova 7 SE
450 nits
Honor X10
450 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Nova 7 SE
83.8%
Honor X10 +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7 SE and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7 SE +2%
636
Honor X10
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7 SE +1%
2421
Honor X10
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7 SE +2%
376752
Honor X10
369760
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (105th and 107th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 May 2020
Release date April 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7 SE. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
