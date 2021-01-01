Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Nova 7 SE (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.