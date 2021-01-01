Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7 vs Honor View 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Nova 7 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 387K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 675 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Nova 7
Honor View 30

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nova 7
450 nits
Honor View 30 +10%
494 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Nova 7 +2%
86.3%
Honor View 30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Honor View 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7
675
Honor View 30 +16%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7
2571
Honor View 30 +17%
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7
387592
Honor View 30 +17%
454812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (97th and 67th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 + HMS Magic UI 3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 109°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 November 2019
Release date June 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.768 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7.

