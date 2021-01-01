Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7 vs Nova 4e – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 7 vs Nova 4e

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Nova 7 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 4e, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (410K versus 186K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 4e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nova 7
69
Nova 4e
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Nova 7
70
Nova 4e
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 7
76
Nova 4e
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nova 7
74
Nova 4e
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nova 7
81
Nova 4e
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 7
71
Nova 4e
55

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7
vs
Nova 4e

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 84.45%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nova 7
442 nits
Nova 4e
n/a

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 7 +2%
86.3%
Nova 4e
84.45%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Nova 4e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Mali-G51
GPU clock 700 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7 +100%
670
Nova 4e
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7 +90%
2570
Nova 4e
1352
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 7
n/a
Nova 4e
137936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7 +120%
410929
Nova 4e
186511
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 + HMS EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2019
Release date June 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

