Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Nova 7 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on April 23, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5 Pro
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nova 7
442 nits
Nova 5 Pro
442 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple Black, Green, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 7 +1%
86.3%
Nova 5 Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Nova 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 700 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7
670
Nova 5 Pro +6%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7 +2%
2570
Nova 5 Pro
2524
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 7
n/a
Nova 5 Pro
232678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7 +1%
410929
Nova 5 Pro
406858
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 + HMS EMUI 10.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 105°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 July 2019
Release date June 2020 July 2019
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 400 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Nova 7. It has a better battery life, camera, and connectivity.

