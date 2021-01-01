Huawei Nova 7i vs Nova 3i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Nova 7i (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on January 30, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 3i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 167K)
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3340 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (494 against 343 nits)
- Supports 40W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3i
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 14 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|82.2%
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2270 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|14.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2020
|July 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.64 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7i is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2