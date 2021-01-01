Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7i vs Nova 3i – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 7i vs Nova 3i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Nova 7i (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on January 30, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 3i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 167K)
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (494 against 343 nits)
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7i
vs
Nova 3i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.2%
Max. Brightness
Nova 7i +44%
494 nits
Nova 3i
343 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 7i +2%
83.5%
Nova 3i
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7i and Huawei Nova 3i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7i +86%
594
Nova 3i
319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7i +73%
2297
Nova 3i
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 7i +69%
234366
Nova 3i
138555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7i +75%
292104
Nova 3i
167262
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.0
OS size 14.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 40 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2020 July 2018
Release date March 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) - 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.64 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7i is definitely a better buy.

