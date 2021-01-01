Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7i vs Nova 4 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 7i vs Nova 4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Nova 7i (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on January 30, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 4, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3750 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 4
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nova 7i
64
Nova 4
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Nova 7i
68
Nova 4
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 7i
77
Nova 4
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nova 7i
63
Nova 4
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nova 7i
79
Nova 4
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 7i
68
Nova 4
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7i
vs
Nova 4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.2:9
PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 86%
Max. Brightness
Nova 7i
494 nits
Nova 4
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 7i
83.5%
Nova 4 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7i and Huawei Nova 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 820 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7i
594
Nova 4
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7i
2297
Nova 4
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 7i +13%
234366
Nova 4
206750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7i
292104
Nova 4
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 14.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2020 December 2018
Release date March 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7i is definitely a better buy.

