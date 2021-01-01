Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7i vs Nova 6 SE – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 7i vs Nova 6 SE

Хуавей Нова 7i
Huawei Nova 7i
VS
Хуавей Нова 6 SE
Huawei Nova 6 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Nova 7i (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on January 30, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 6 SE, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 6 SE
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7i
vs
Nova 6 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.2:9
PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 83.5%
Max. Brightness
Nova 7i +10%
494 nits
Nova 6 SE
450 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Nova 7i
83.5%
Nova 6 SE
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7i and Huawei Nova 6 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 820 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7i +2%
598
Nova 6 SE
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7i +25%
2311
Nova 6 SE
1851
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7i +1%
283372
Nova 6 SE
280692
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (158th and 159th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size 14.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2020 December 2019
Release date March 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

Both phones have similar specs and test results. Despite this fact, we would choose the Huawei Nova 7i, as it has better expert reviews.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 7i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Huawei Nova 7i vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Huawei Nova 7i vs Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Huawei Nova 7i vs Huawei P40 Lite E
5. Huawei Nova 7i vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
6. Huawei Nova 6 SE vs Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Nova 6 SE vs Huawei Honor 20
8. Huawei Nova 6 SE vs Huawei P40 Lite E
9. Huawei Nova 6 SE vs Huawei Nova 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish