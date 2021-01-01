Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 7i vs Nova 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Nova 7i (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on January 30, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 283K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 598 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nova 7i
65
Nova 7
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Nova 7i
63
Nova 7
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 7i
84
Nova 7
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nova 7i
64
Nova 7
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nova 7i
79
Nova 7
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 7i
68
Nova 7
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 7i
vs
Nova 7

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 86.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nova 7i +10%
494 nits
Nova 7
450 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Nova 7i
83.5%
Nova 7 +3%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 7i and Huawei Nova 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 7i
598
Nova 7 +13%
675
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 7i
2311
Nova 7 +11%
2571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 7i
283372
Nova 7 +37%
387592
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (158th and 97th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10 + HMS
OS size 14.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2020 April 2020
Release date March 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 425 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7i.

