Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8 Pro vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Хуавей Нова 8 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Huawei Nova 8 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2227 mAh
  • Has a 1.17 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 400K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 392 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
617 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8 Pro +5%
89.3%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2560 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8 Pro
688
iPhone 12 mini +128%
1572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8 Pro
2582
iPhone 12 mini +59%
4100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 8 Pro
400600
iPhone 12 mini +44%
578242

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 11 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 October 2020
Release date January 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. P40 Pro and Nova 8 Pro
2. OnePlus 8T and Nova 8 Pro
3. Nova 7 Pro and Nova 8 Pro
4. Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro
5. iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini
6. iPhone XR and iPhone 12 mini
7. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 mini
8. iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish