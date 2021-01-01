Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8 Pro vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.4% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (607K versus 400K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 984 and 688 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 3
719 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8 Pro +12%
89.3%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2560 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8 Pro
688
ROG Phone 3 +43%
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8 Pro
2582
ROG Phone 3 +28%
3306
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 8 Pro
400600
ROG Phone 3 +52%
607740
AnTuTu Android Rating (96th and 16th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM EMUI 11 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 3
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 3
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.83"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 July 2020
Release date January 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is definitely a better buy.

