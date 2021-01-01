Huawei Nova 8 Pro vs Honor 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 158K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (787 against 505 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Thinner bezels – 9.4% more screen real estate
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 392 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 31 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.3%
|79.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1423:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2580 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8 Pro +95%
680
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8 Pro +71%
2565
1501
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
213403
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 8 Pro +154%
401243
158212
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2020
|April 2018
|Release date
|January 2021
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 569 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
