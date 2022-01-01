Huawei Nova 8 Pro vs Honor 50 Lite VS Huawei Nova 8 Pro Huawei Honor 50 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (449K versus 208K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (792 against 454 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

The phone is 10-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% Response time - 28.4 ms Contrast - 1163:1 Max. Brightness Nova 8 Pro +74% 792 nits Honor 50 Lite 454 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nova 8 Pro 89.3% Honor 50 Lite 89.5%

Performance Tests of Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2580 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Adreno 610 GPU clock 700 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nova 8 Pro +127% 682 Honor 50 Lite 300 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nova 8 Pro +111% 2581 Honor 50 Lite 1224 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nova 8 Pro +116% 449791 Honor 50 Lite 208532 CPU - 65559 GPU - 40467 Memory - 46049 UX - 57345 Total score 449791 208532 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nova 8 Pro n/a Honor 50 Lite 383 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 383 PCMark 3.0 score - 6052 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 21 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Nova 8 Pro n/a Honor 50 Lite 89.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2020 October 2021 Release date January 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.