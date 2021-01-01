Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8 SE vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Nova 8 SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 SE
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 297K)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 565 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8 SE
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Nova 7 SE
442 nits

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8 SE +2%
85.4%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8 SE and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8 SE
565
Nova 7 SE +13%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8 SE
1763
Nova 7 SE +36%
2394
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 8 SE
297689
Nova 7 SE +24%
370399

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 April 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price - ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7 SE. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8 SE.

