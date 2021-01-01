Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.