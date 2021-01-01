Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8 vs Honor 60 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3800 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 438K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 812 and 676 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei Honor 60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 700 MHz -
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 December 2021
Release date January 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 60 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8.

