Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.