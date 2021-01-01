Huawei Nova 8 vs Honor 60 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8
- Weighs 23 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60 Pro
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3800 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 438K)
- Stereo speakers
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 812 and 676 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.3%
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2560 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
676
Honor 60 Pro +20%
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2570
Honor 60 Pro +15%
2961
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
438230
Honor 60 Pro +19%
520891
AnTuTu Ranking (185th and 134th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2020
|December 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 60 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1