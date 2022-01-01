Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.