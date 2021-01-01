Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8 vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 8 vs Nova 7 SE

Хуавей Нова 8
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Huawei Nova 8
Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 8 (with HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G) that was released on December 23, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nova 8
n/a
Nova 7 SE
442 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8 +7%
89.3%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2560 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8 +6%
675
Nova 7 SE
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8 +7%
2565
Nova 7 SE
2394
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 8 +3%
382658
Nova 7 SE
370399
AnTuTu 8 Results (108th and 116th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 10.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 April 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price - ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7 SE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 5T vs Nova 8
2. Huawei P40 Lite vs Nova 8
3. Huawei P40 Pro vs Nova 8
4. Huawei Nova 7i vs Nova 8
5. Huawei P30 Lite vs Nova 7 SE
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Nova 7 SE
7. Huawei P30 Pro vs Nova 7 SE
8. Huawei Nova 5T vs Nova 7 SE
9. Huawei P40 Lite vs Nova 7 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish