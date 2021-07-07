Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8i vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 8i vs Google Pixel 6

VS
Huawei Nova 8i
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 122K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (843 against 496 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Comes with 314 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8i
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nova 8i
496 nits
Pixel 6 +70%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8i +7%
89.4%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8i and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 600 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8i
329
Pixel 6 +211%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8i
1334
Pixel 6 +117%
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 8i
122631
Pixel 6 +448%
671658
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12
ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 19 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 8i
n/a
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 8i
n/a
Pixel 6
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 8i
n/a
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 8i
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 October 2021
Release date July 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

