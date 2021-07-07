Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.