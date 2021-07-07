Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.