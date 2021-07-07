Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8i vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 8i vs Honor 50 Lite

Хуавей Нова 8i
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Huawei Nova 8i
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (501 against 432 nits)
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 304 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (210K versus 124K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8i
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Nova 8i +16%
501 nits
Honor 50 Lite
432 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8i
89.4%
Honor 50 Lite
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8i and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8i +9%
332
Honor 50 Lite
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8i +10%
1353
Honor 50 Lite
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 8i
124493
Honor 50 Lite +69%
210012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 19 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 October 2021
Release date July 2021 November 2021
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 Lite. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Nova 8i or Poco X3 Pro
2. Nova 8i or Nova 8 Pro
3. Nova 8i or Nova 7i
4. Nova 8i or Nova 8
5. Honor 50 Lite or Poco X3 NFC
6. Honor 50 Lite or Honor 20
7. Honor 50 Lite or Honor 9X
8. Honor 50 Lite or Realme 8 Pro
9. Honor 50 Lite or Galaxy A32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish