Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8i vs Honor 60 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 8i vs Honor 60

Хуавей Нова 8i
VS
Хуавей Хонор 60
Huawei Nova 8i
Huawei Honor 60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 122K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4300 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8i
vs
Honor 60

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nova 8i
496 nits
Honor 60
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8i
89.4%
Honor 60 +2%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8i and Huawei Honor 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 600 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8i
329
Honor 60 +129%
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8i
1334
Honor 60 +108%
2774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 8i
122631
Honor 60 +315%
508406
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 December 2021
Release date July 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 60 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nova 5T vs Nova 8i
2. Mi 11 Lite vs Nova 8i
3. Nova 7 SE vs Nova 8i
4. A94 5G vs Nova 8i
5. Honor 50 Pro vs Honor 60
6. Honor 60 Pro vs Honor 60

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish