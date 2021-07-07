Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.