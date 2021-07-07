Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8i vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 8i vs Honor 8X

Хуавей Нова 8i
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Huawei Nova 8i
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (495 against 426 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 122K)
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8i
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Nova 8i +16%
495 nits
Honor 8X
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8i +6%
89.4%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8i and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8i
325
Honor 8X +2%
333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8i
1329
Honor 8X
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 8i
122411
Honor 8X +15%
140373
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 66 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 19 min) No
Full charging time 0:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 8i
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 8i
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 8i
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 8i
n/a
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 September 2018
Release date July 2021 October 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 5T vs Nova 8i
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Huawei Nova 8i
3. Huawei Nova 7 SE vs Nova 8i
4. Oppo A94 5G vs Huawei Nova 8i
5. Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 8X
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Honor 8X
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei Honor 8X
8. Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 8X
9. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish