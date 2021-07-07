Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 8i vs Honor View 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 8i vs Honor View 30 Pro

Хуавей Нова 8i
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30 Pro
Huawei Nova 8i
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 122K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (545 against 495 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8i
vs
Honor View 30 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Nova 8i
495 nits
Honor View 30 Pro +10%
545 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8i +5%
89.4%
Honor View 30 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8i and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8i
325
Honor View 30 Pro +139%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8i
1329
Honor View 30 Pro +129%
3047
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 8i
122411
Honor View 30 Pro +349%
549217
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 19 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 109°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 November 2019
Release date July 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) - 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
