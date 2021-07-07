Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.